Lithium Americas price target raised to $5 from $4.50 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Matthew Key raised the firm’s price target on Lithium Americas (LAC) to $5 from $4.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says pre-construction work at Thacker Pass continues to advance on schedule, and Lithium Americas is working towards a final investment decision for the project, which is expected by the end of this year. Following the closure of the Department of Energy loan, the analyst increased the price target

