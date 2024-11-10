News & Insights

Litchfield Minerals Unveils New Drilling Campaign

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. is set to launch its second major drilling campaign this year, targeting up to 2,000 metres across three promising locations, Patmungula, Mount Irene, and Dumunzi. Recent surveys reveal compelling targets, enhancing confidence in uncovering significant mineral potential in the Northern Territory. This ambitious data-driven exploration aims to redefine the scope and value of Litchfield’s projects as the year approaches its end.

