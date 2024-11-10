Litchfield Minerals Unveils New Drilling Campaign

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. is set to launch its second major drilling campaign this year, targeting up to 2,000 metres across three promising locations, Patmungula, Mount Irene, and Dumunzi. Recent surveys reveal compelling targets, enhancing confidence in uncovering significant mineral potential in the Northern Territory. This ambitious data-driven exploration aims to redefine the scope and value of Litchfield’s projects as the year approaches its end.

For further insights into AU:LMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.