News & Insights

Stocks

LITALICO Inc. Appoints New President

November 25, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LITALICO Inc. (JP:7366) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LITALICO Inc. has announced a change in its leadership, with Atsumi Hasegawa being appointed as the Representative Director and President, effective January 1, 2025. This move is part of a broader management renewal strategy and will see Hasegawa taking over the management of facility-type business groups previously managed by Fumihiro Yamaguchi.

For further insights into JP:7366 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.