LITALICO Inc. Appoints New President

LITALICO Inc. has announced a change in its leadership, with Atsumi Hasegawa being appointed as the Representative Director and President, effective January 1, 2025. This move is part of a broader management renewal strategy and will see Hasegawa taking over the management of facility-type business groups previously managed by Fumihiro Yamaguchi.
