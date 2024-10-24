Lisi SA’s Revenue Soars Amid Aerospace Surge

Lisi SA (FR:FII) has released an update.

Lisi SA has reported a significant increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €1,323 million, a growth of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The aerospace division, particularly strong, saw revenue growth of 20.7%, driven by robust demand in the commercial and military segments. Despite challenges in the automotive sector, Lisi’s diversified portfolio supports its overall growth trajectory.

