Lisi SA’s Revenue Soars Amid Aerospace Surge

October 24, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Lisi SA (FR:FII) has released an update.

Lisi SA has reported a significant increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €1,323 million, a growth of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The aerospace division, particularly strong, saw revenue growth of 20.7%, driven by robust demand in the commercial and military segments. Despite challenges in the automotive sector, Lisi’s diversified portfolio supports its overall growth trajectory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

