Lisi Group Plans Key Agreements at Special Meeting

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on November 12, 2024, where shareholders will consider approving key agreements involving financial products and agency deals. These agreements, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial and operational strategies, include the National Trust Financial Products and the 2025 Export and Import Agency Agreements. The meeting will authorize company directors to execute necessary actions to implement these agreements.

