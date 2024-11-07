LiqTech establishes joint venture in China for marine water treatment

LiqTech (LIQT) , and Jiangsu Marine Equipment have established a joint venture to develop and sell membrane-based water treatment equipment for marine ships in China using our silicon carbide ceramic technology. The JV company, named Nantong JiTRI LiqTech Green Energy, will be located in Nantong Haimen, Jiangsu province. LiqTech will be the majority owner of the JV, contributing its pioneering marine water treatment solutions. JiTRI will be a minority owner and contribute facilities, local support, and with the initial operational and commercial funding. JiTRI is a Technology and Research Institute in Jiangsu province with the aim of promoting innovation and technology commercialization through partnership and joint investment. LiqTech has more than 170 marine water treatment systems installed around world.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LIQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.