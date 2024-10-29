News & Insights

Liontown Resources Confirms Kathleen Valley Resource Estimates

October 29, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has reaffirmed the stability of its mineral resource estimates for the Kathleen Valley Project as of June 2024, maintaining previous assumptions and technical parameters. The project reports a total of 155 million tonnes with an average lithium oxide grade of 1.34%, highlighting its potential for future development. Investors should note that while these figures are promising, they are based on current assessments and may be subject to change.

