Lion Asiapac Limited Revamps Board Leadership

October 30, 2024 — 11:43 am EDT

Lion Asiapac Limited (SG:BAZ) has released an update.

Lion Asiapac Limited has announced significant changes to its Board and Board Committees after its recent annual general meeting. Mr. Lee Whay Keong has retired, and Mr. Sam Chong Keen has been re-designated as a non-independent non-executive director, leading to a reshuffling of roles within the company’s leadership structure. These adjustments aim to align the board’s composition with the company’s strategic direction.

