Lion Asiapac Limited Hosts 54th Annual General Meeting

November 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Lion Asiapac Limited (SG:BAZ) has released an update.

Lion Asiapac Limited successfully conducted its 54th Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Singapore, welcoming shareholders and key management figures. The meeting underscored the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders. Such gatherings are pivotal for investors keen on understanding company directions and leadership policies.

