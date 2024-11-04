Linius Technologies Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies has announced a significant change in the shareholding interest of its director, John Wallace, who has acquired 52.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total holdings to 86 million shares. This move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlights a substantial increase in Wallace’s stake and suggests a strong commitment to the company’s future growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.