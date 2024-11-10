Lindsay Australia Announces AGM Results with Strong Support

Lindsay Australia Limited (AU:LAU) has released an update.

Lindsay Australia Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted to re-elect Mr. Matthew Stubbs as director and approved the adoption of the remuneration report. The re-election of Mr. Stubbs saw a strong approval with 98.11% votes in favor, while the remuneration report was accepted with 91.25% in favor. These results highlight continued investor confidence in the company’s leadership and compensation strategy.

