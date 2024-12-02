News & Insights

Stocks

Linde Announces Retirement of Executive John Panikar

December 02, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Linde ( (LIN) ) has shared an announcement.

John Panikar, former Executive Vice President-APAC at Linde plc, will retire on March 31, 2025, after 33 years of service. During his transition, he will maintain his salary and benefits while being eligible for a performance-based bonus. Post-retirement, Panikar will receive a severance package exceeding $1.4 million, along with COBRA health benefits. He will also adhere to non-disclosure and non-compete agreements, reflecting Linde’s structured approach to leadership transitions.

See more data about LIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.