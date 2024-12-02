Linde Announces Retirement of Executive John Panikar

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Linde ( (LIN) ) has shared an announcement.
John Panikar, former Executive Vice President-APAC at Linde plc, will retire on March 31, 2025, after 33 years of service. During his transition, he will maintain his salary and benefits while being eligible for a performance-based bonus. Post-retirement, Panikar will receive a severance package exceeding $1.4 million, along with COBRA health benefits. He will also adhere to non-disclosure and non-compete agreements, reflecting Linde’s structured approach to leadership transitions.
