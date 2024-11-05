Lindblad Expeditions reports Q3 EPS 36c, consensus 18c

Reports Q3 revenue $206M, consensus $193.8M. Sven Lindblad, Chief Executive Officer, said “Lindblad delivered a record third quarter as we continue to generate strong operating results across both our fleet and expanded land experiences portfolio. Looking ahead, this strong growth is poised to continue as current year bookings for future travel have reached record levels. Our focus continues to be on providing high quality travel experiences and strategically expanding our travel platform to capture this demand. We believe we are well positioned to deliver meaningful shareholder value in the years to come.”

