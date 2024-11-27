News & Insights

Lindbergh to Present at Milan Investor Conference

November 27, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A. is set to participate in the upcoming ‘Mid & Small Milan 2024’ investor conference, showcasing its achievements in the MRO, HVAC, and Circular Economy sectors. This event provides a platform for the company to engage with institutional investors and discuss its business evolution and future strategies. Lindbergh, founded in 2006 and employing over 200 people, continues to enhance its presence in the Italian industrial landscape.

