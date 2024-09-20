Lincoln National Ties With PERKY for Better Leave Planning Services

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently teamed up with the pioneer in digital planning technology, PERKY, to introduce leave planning and education services in a bid to benefit the insurer’s workplace benefits clients.

As a result, the abovementioned clients will be able to access the user-friendly digital tool of PERKY - PERKY Leave – by virtue of which expecting, adoptive and foster parents can avail tailored assistance to better understand their leave options. The PERKY platform enables expecting parents to effectively plan and manage their leaves with the help of certain features discussed henceforth.

It informs the employees about available benefits , such as job protection and income replacement, thereby aiding in leave planning. The tool eases the planning of an optimal leave strategy as well as provides tailored settings that incorporate both employer-provided family bonding leave benefits and state and federal protections. Meanwhile, it also directs employees through the initial leave planning and claim submission stages.

Apart from guiding employees, PERKY’s offering seems to help employers as well. With this new offering, employers can efficiently educate employees about their leave options, streamlining the leave planning process for employers and decreasing the volume of routine inquiries to human resources teams. When parents are provided with educational tools that clarify their benefits, they tend to be more satisfied with their employers. A deeper comprehension of benefits is directly linked to greater employee satisfaction with workplace benefits.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Lincoln National

The recent launch reflects Lincoln National’s endeavor to enhance its workplace benefits solutions suite and attract more clients as well as retain existing ones. LNC remains on a spree to upgrade its workplace benefits offerings, which boosts the lucrativeness and sales of such offerings thereby fetching higher premiums. Notably, premiums are the most significant contributor to an insurer’s top line.

Introducing a digital tool not only bears testament to Lincoln National’s digital transformation efforts but is a time-opportune move as well, considering the growing digitization across every sphere of life.

LNC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 18.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 19.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

