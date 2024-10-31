Lincoln Minerals Targets Graphite, Green Iron, and Uranium

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited is making strides in the mining sector with its Kookaburra Graphite Project in South Australia, poised to revive Australia’s graphite production through a strategic, low-capital approach. The company is also advancing its Green Iron Project, aligning with the South Australian Government’s strategy, and exploring funding options for its uranium assets on the Eyre Peninsula. These initiatives highlight Lincoln’s commitment to tapping into critical mineral markets, with promising potential for investors.

