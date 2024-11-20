News & Insights

Lincoln Minerals Limited Unveils Corporate Constitution Details

November 20, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has outlined its corporate constitution, focusing on share capital, rights, and securities management. The document details the procedures for issuing shares, handling employee incentive securities, and managing minimum securities holdings. Investors may find interest in the company’s approach to share options and the flexibility in foreign ownership.

