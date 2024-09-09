Lilly Names Lucas Montarce EVP And CFO With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday the appointment of Lucas Montarce as executive vice president and chief financial officer and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Montarce succeeds Anat Ashkenazi, who resigned in June as CFO, to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.

The new CFO, who joined Lilly in 2001, most recently served in the role of Lilly president and general manager for the Spain, Portugal and Greece hub. Previously, Montarce has held a range of finance leadership roles, including group vice president, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories; vice president, finance and chief financial officer of Lilly International; and vice president, finance and global chief financial officer of Elanco Health.

David Ricks, chair and CEO, said, "Developing leadership talent has always been a strength for Lilly, and Lucas has thrived in a wide variety of roles of increasing scope and impact. Having worked directly with Lucas for more than a decade, I am highly confident he has the drive, curiosity and integrity to excel as our next CFO."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lilly shares were trading at $912.89, up 1.13 percent.

