Lilium N.V. Files for Insolvency Proceedings

November 06, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

Lilium (LILM) has released an update.

Lilium N.V., an aviation company, has filed for insolvency proceedings in Germany as reported to the SEC. This move signals significant financial distress and could impact Lilium’s stock performance in the market. Investors should monitor developments closely as the company’s future remains uncertain.

