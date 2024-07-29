Lightspeed (LSPD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lightspeed POS LSPD is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 1, before market open.

LSPD surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 191.7%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $258.3 million, indicating a 23.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues are likely to have benefited from an enhancement in consumer services, which includes order tracking on Apple Wallet. It allows LSPD customers to track their orders through Apple Wallet, eliminating the requirement for emails or third-party sites.

Improvements in Order Anywhere, including order history and account management for Lightspeed Restaurant guests, which helps improve repeat business for its restaurant customers, are expected to have boosted the top line.

Subscription revenues are anticipated to have gained from signing bigger customers, which, by default, add more registers. A rise in gross payment volume as a greater portion of its gross transaction volume, which went through the company’s Lightspeed Payments platform, is anticipated to have benefited transaction revenues.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting a more than 100% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is expected to have gained from strong margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LSPD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lightspeed has an Earnings ESP of -65.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Shift4 Payments FOUR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $314 million, indicating growth of 37.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting a 23% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. FOUR surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average beat of 12.3%.

FOUR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 8.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marathon Digital MARA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $161 billion, indicating an increase of 97% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. MARA missed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters and has a negative earnings surprise of 224.6%, on average.

MARA currently has an Earnings ESP of +67.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 1.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

