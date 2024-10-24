News & Insights

Stocks

Light Science Technologies Sees Significant Stake Increase

October 24, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc (GB:LST) has released an update.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc has announced a significant change in its voting rights, with Daniel J Holliday increasing his stake from 7.2% to 9.0%, now holding 30 million voting rights. This move highlights a notable shift in ownership dynamics, catching the attention of investors keen on tracking shareholder activities within the company.

For further insights into GB:LST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.