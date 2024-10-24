Light Science Technologies Sees Significant Stake Increase

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc (GB:LST) has released an update.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc has announced a significant change in its voting rights, with Daniel J Holliday increasing his stake from 7.2% to 9.0%, now holding 30 million voting rights. This move highlights a notable shift in ownership dynamics, catching the attention of investors keen on tracking shareholder activities within the company.

For further insights into GB:LST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.