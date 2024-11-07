Ligand Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc ( (LGND) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc presented to its investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, is known for its innovative solutions in drug development, primarily through its Captisol technology which enhances drug solubility and stability, and its strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms.

In its third quarter of 2024, Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported significant financial growth, driven by a robust increase in royalty revenue and milestone payments. The company has raised its financial guidance for the full year, reflecting confidence in its expanding portfolio.

Key financial highlights include a 58% increase in total revenues, reaching $51.8 million compared to the previous year, largely due to the commercial success of recently launched products like Ohtuvayre™. The company also reported a core adjusted net income increase to $35.3 million, a rise from $18.0 million in the previous year, underscoring strong portfolio performance. Ligand has increased its revenue and earnings guidance for 2024, anticipating revenues between $160 million and $165 million and adjusted earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.70.

Ligand’s future outlook is positive, with management optimistic about revenue growth driven by newly approved and acquired products. The company continues to focus on strategic developments and partnerships, aiming to further enhance its financial performance and market position in the biopharmaceutical sector.

