LIFULL Co. Introduces Restricted Stock Plan

November 13, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co. has announced plans to introduce a Restricted Stock Plan for its directors, aiming to align their incentives with company performance. Under this plan, eligible directors could receive up to ¥100 million worth of common stock or monetary claims annually, based on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s closing prices. This move, pending approval at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, reflects a strategic effort to enhance corporate governance and accountability.

