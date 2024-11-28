LIFULL Co. Expands Real Estate Portfolio with Rakuten STAY Acquisitions

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co., Ltd. has announced its acquisition of villa-type accommodations managed by Rakuten STAY, expected to generate stable revenue. This move aligns with LIFULL’s strategy to enhance Japan’s real estate market and repurpose abandoned properties. The transaction is anticipated to benefit both LIFULL and Rakuten Group by leveraging their combined expertise and user networks.

