LifeMD launches affiliated pharmacy to drive end-to-end patient care

November 06, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

LifeMD (LFMD) announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, marking an important milestone in creating a fully integrated, end-to-end telehealth platform. This new 22,500-square-foot facility, located in Lancaster, PA and designed to fill up to 5,000 daily prescriptions, allows LifeMD to offer patients a more cohesive care journey for relevant conditions – from initial consultation to prescription fulfillment – within a single integrated ecosystem.

