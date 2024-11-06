LifeMD launches affiliated pharmacy to drive end-to-end patient care

LifeMD (LFMD) announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, marking an important milestone in creating a fully integrated, end-to-end telehealth platform. This new 22,500-square-foot facility, located in Lancaster, PA and designed to fill up to 5,000 daily prescriptions, allows LifeMD to offer patients a more cohesive care journey for relevant conditions – from initial consultation to prescription fulfillment – within a single integrated ecosystem.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LFMD:
- LifeMD launches TestoRx, direct to consumer testosterone replacement therapy
- BTIG says market demand for lower cost GLP1-s should benefit LifeMD, Him & Hers
- LifeMD announces major enhancements to its weight management program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.