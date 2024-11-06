LifeMD launches affiliated pharmacy to drive end-to-end patient care

LifeMD (LFMD) announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, marking an important milestone in creating a fully integrated, end-to-end telehealth platform. This new 22,500-square-foot facility, located in Lancaster, PA and designed to fill up to 5,000 daily prescriptions, allows LifeMD to offer patients a more cohesive care journey for relevant conditions – from initial consultation to prescription fulfillment – within a single integrated ecosystem.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LFMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.