Lifeist Wellness reports Q3 net revenue C$2.1M vs. C$4.8M last year

October 30, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Adjusted EBITDA loss was C$0.6M in Q3 compared to C$0.3M in 3Q23. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to C$1M at the end of Q3 versus C$1.5M at the end of fiscal 2023. “As we close this transformative chapter with the recently-completed sale of CannMart, Lifeist can now fully focus on our core mission of delivering science-based nutraceuticals that promote wellness and longevity,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Although revenues in this segment remain modest, we are taking strategic steps to accelerate growth, optimize our operations, and bring innovative products to market. Our team is committed to building a strong foundation for sustainable success, and I’m confident that we are on the right path toward creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

