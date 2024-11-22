Life360 Stock Transactions by John Coghlan

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.
Life360 has reported changes in the beneficial ownership of its common stock, with John Coghlan engaging in multiple transactions. Coghlan sold 10,000 shares at a weighted average price of $41.50 and transferred shares to trusts for personal and family benefits. These moves reflect strategic management of his equity holdings in the company.
