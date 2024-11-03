Life360 Expands Partnership with Jabil for Manufacturing

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. has entered into a new three-year manufacturing services agreement with Jabil Circuit, Inc. and its affiliates to continue the production of its Tile and Jiobit products. Under this agreement, Jabil will serve as the sole contract manufacturer for Tile products and the primary manufacturer for Jiobit products, utilizing Life360’s design specifications and quality standards. This deal includes purchase commitments and ensures the company’s control over tooling and equipment, highlighting the ongoing robust commercial relationship between Life360 and Jabil.

