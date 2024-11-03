News & Insights

Stocks

Life360 Expands Partnership with Jabil for Manufacturing

November 03, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc. has entered into a new three-year manufacturing services agreement with Jabil Circuit, Inc. and its affiliates to continue the production of its Tile and Jiobit products. Under this agreement, Jabil will serve as the sole contract manufacturer for Tile products and the primary manufacturer for Jiobit products, utilizing Life360’s design specifications and quality standards. This deal includes purchase commitments and ensures the company’s control over tooling and equipment, highlighting the ongoing robust commercial relationship between Life360 and Jabil.

For further insights into AU:360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.