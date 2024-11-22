News & Insights

Life Time Group initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

November 22, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Life Time Group (LTH) with an Outperform rating and $29 price target The company offers a “unique proposition,” providing upscale athletic country clubs with massive footprints in suburban areas to smaller formats in highly dense metropolitan cities targeting high-income families, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks Life Time’s shift from an asset heavy strategy to one that is asset light through a series of sales and lease backs will allow it to obtain a much higher return on invested capital over the long term.

