Life Time Group initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Life Time Group (LTH) with an Outperform rating and $29 price target The company offers a “unique proposition,” providing upscale athletic country clubs with massive footprints in suburban areas to smaller formats in highly dense metropolitan cities targeting high-income families, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks Life Time’s shift from an asset heavy strategy to one that is asset light through a series of sales and lease backs will allow it to obtain a much higher return on invested capital over the long term.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.