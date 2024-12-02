Libra Lithium’s Strategic Moves with PowerStone Metals

PowerStone Metals Corp. (TSE:PS) has released an update.
Libra Lithium Corp. has entered a $33 million earn-in agreement with KoBold Metals to explore lithium projects in Ontario, while also announcing a go-public transaction through a reverse takeover of PowerStone Metals Corp. This strategic move aims to create a well-financed, publicly traded entity focused on advancing the global energy transition.
