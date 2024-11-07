Liberty Media’s Q3 2024 Highlights: Earnings and Strategic Moves

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty Formula One ( (FWONA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty Formula One presented to its investors.

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty Formula One, a prominent player in the media and entertainment sector, focuses on motorsport and live event management through its involvement in Formula One and other related ventures.

In its third quarter of 2024, Liberty Media reported successful strategic initiatives, including the merger with SiriusXM and the refinancing of its Formula One debt facilities, alongside securing funding for the anticipated acquisition of MotoGP.

Key financial highlights include increased revenue for the Formula One Group to $911 million, up from $887 million in the prior year, despite hosting one fewer race. Operating income also saw an uptick to $146 million, driven by new sponsorship deals and licensing agreements with global brands such as LVMH and LEGO. Formula One’s commercial momentum was further underscored by a highly successful public offering, raising $949 million.

Looking ahead, Liberty Media appears poised for continued growth, bolstered by its strategic partnerships and expanded event calendar for 2025, reflecting a positive outlook as communicated by company leadership.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.