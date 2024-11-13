Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei to step down

Liberty Media announced that president and CEO, Greg Maffei, will be stepping down from his role at the end of 2024. Liberty Media’s chairman, John Malone, will assume the role of interim CEO and will work closely with the Liberty Media executive team and the board of directors to ensure a transition. Maffei will step down at the expiration of his contract at year-end and will serve as a senior advisor effective January 1 to support the management transition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FWONA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.