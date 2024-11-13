News & Insights

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei to step down

November 13, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Liberty Media announced that president and CEO, Greg Maffei, will be stepping down from his role at the end of 2024. Liberty Media’s chairman, John Malone, will assume the role of interim CEO and will work closely with the Liberty Media executive team and the board of directors to ensure a transition. Maffei will step down at the expiration of his contract at year-end and will serve as a senior advisor effective January 1 to support the management transition.

