Liberty Financial Group Ltd Clears 2024 AGM Resolutions

Liberty Financial Group Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reinforcing investor confidence in its leadership and strategic direction. The meeting highlighted the company’s robust engagement with stakeholders and its commitment to driving financial growth across its diversified services in Australia and New Zealand.

