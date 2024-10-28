Liberty Defense Launches C$2.4M Private Placement

Liberty Defense Holdings (TSE:SCAN) has released an update.

Liberty Defense Holdings is launching a private placement aiming to raise between C$750,000 and C$2.487 million to support the production of their HEXWAVE technology. The funds will also be used for corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close by November 8, 2024, subject to certain conditions.

