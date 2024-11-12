News & Insights

Libero Copper Boosts Mocoa Project Potential

November 12, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Libero Copper & Gold (TSE:LBC) has released an update.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation announced a significant update for its Mocoa Project in Colombia, as the official mining cadastral system now confirms no overlap between the regional forest reserve and the project’s mineral resource area. This advancement enhances the project’s potential by allowing the company to plan more confidently and efficiently, aligning with Colombia’s mining regulations and sustainable development goals.

