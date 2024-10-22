Li Ning Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

Li Ning Company (HK:2331) has released an update.

Li Ning Company Limited announced a mixed operational update for Q3 2024, reporting a mid-single-digit decline in retail sell-through while its e-commerce segment saw growth. The company also expanded its physical presence with a net increase in Points of Sale (POS), particularly in wholesale channels. Investors are advised to be cautious as the data is unaudited and might change.

For further insights into HK:2331 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.