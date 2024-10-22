News & Insights

Li Ning Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

October 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Li Ning Company (HK:2331) has released an update.

Li Ning Company Limited announced a mixed operational update for Q3 2024, reporting a mid-single-digit decline in retail sell-through while its e-commerce segment saw growth. The company also expanded its physical presence with a net increase in Points of Sale (POS), particularly in wholesale channels. Investors are advised to be cautious as the data is unaudited and might change.

