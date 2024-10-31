Li Auto Unveils Q3 Results and Leadership Change

Li Auto, Inc. Class A (HK:2015) has released an update.

Li Auto Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting its continued performance in the electric vehicle market. Additionally, the company announced a change in leadership within its audit committee, appointing Prof. Xiao Xing as the new chairperson. These developments could influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction moving forward.

