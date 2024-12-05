News & Insights

Li Auto Reports Steady Share Capital and Growth

December 05, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Li Auto (LI) has released an update.

Li Auto reports no changes in its issued shares or treasury shares for November 2024, maintaining a stable authorized share capital of USD 500,000. The company continues to manage its share options and restricted share units under the 2019 and 2020 plans, with a slight decrease in outstanding options due to exercises. These developments indicate a steady financial position, appealing to investors focused on consistent growth and stability.

