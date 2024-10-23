LG Display Hosts Q3 2024 Roadshow in Seoul

LG Display (LPL) has released an update.

LG Display is hosting a domestic non-deal roadshow in Seoul from October 30 to November 1, 2024, sponsored by Shinhan Securities. This event will provide investors and securities analysts the chance to engage in one-on-one meetings discussing the company’s Q3 2024 financial results and participate in a Q&A session.

