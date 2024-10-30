News & Insights

Stocks

Lepidico Limited Seeks Strategic Finance for Karibib Project

October 30, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Limited is making strides in securing finance for its Karibib mine project in Namibia, aiming to begin production of high-quality lepidolite concentrate. The company has engaged Jefferies International to explore strategic partnerships and finance options, highlighting the project’s advanced stage and potential for long-term production with minimal environmental impact. Additionally, Lepidico is expanding its operations with the commissioning of a concentrator in the UK, further enhancing its global footprint.

For further insights into AU:LPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.