Lepidico Limited Seeks Strategic Finance for Karibib Project

Lepidico Limited (AU:LPD) has released an update.

Lepidico Limited is making strides in securing finance for its Karibib mine project in Namibia, aiming to begin production of high-quality lepidolite concentrate. The company has engaged Jefferies International to explore strategic partnerships and finance options, highlighting the project’s advanced stage and potential for long-term production with minimal environmental impact. Additionally, Lepidico is expanding its operations with the commissioning of a concentrator in the UK, further enhancing its global footprint.

