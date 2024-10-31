News & Insights

Leonardo DRS awarded $235M production contract by U.S. Navy

October 31, 2024 — 04:06 pm EDT

Leonardo DRS (DRS) announced that it was awarded a contract from NAVSEA to produce ship-based air and surface target detection AN/SPQ-9B radars. The contract includes options, if exercised over five years, would bring the cumulative value to more than $235M. Under the contract, Leonardo DRS will manufacture, inspect, and test AN/SPQ-9B radars and associated spare kits. “The SPQ-9B radar is a vital ship protection system used across the fleet, and we are proud that the U.S. Navy continues to entrust us to produce this important defensive technology,” said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit. “Our experienced team’s ability to execute complex manufacturing and proven engineering processes are the key reasons we remain a trusted partner to NAVSEA and PEO Integrated Warfare Systems.”

