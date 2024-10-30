News & Insights

Leonardo DRS anticipates 5%-8% revenue growth for FY25

October 30, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

The company is anticipating 5% to 8% revenue growth, off the current mid-point of the 2024 guidance range detailed above at ~13% adjusted EBITDA margin. Consistent with past practice, Leonardo DRS (DRS) expects to formalize its 2025 guidance in conjunction with the Q4 2024 earnings release in February. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Read More on DRS:

