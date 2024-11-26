News & Insights

Stocks

Leocor Gold Advances Exploration in Newfoundland

November 26, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leocor Gold is ramping up its exploration efforts at the Baie Verte project in Newfoundland, focusing on the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold projects. The company is preparing for a drilling campaign with site assessments and has announced a marketing agreement to further support its initiatives. These developments highlight Leocor’s commitment to capitalizing on the promising copper and gold prospects in the region.

For further insights into TSE:LECR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LECRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.