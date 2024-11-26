Leocor Gold Advances Exploration in Newfoundland

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leocor Gold is ramping up its exploration efforts at the Baie Verte project in Newfoundland, focusing on the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold projects. The company is preparing for a drilling campaign with site assessments and has announced a marketing agreement to further support its initiatives. These developments highlight Leocor’s commitment to capitalizing on the promising copper and gold prospects in the region.

For further insights into TSE:LECR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.