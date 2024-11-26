Leocor Gold Advances Exploration in Newfoundland

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.
Leocor Gold is ramping up its exploration efforts at the Baie Verte project in Newfoundland, focusing on the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold projects. The company is preparing for a drilling campaign with site assessments and has announced a marketing agreement to further support its initiatives. These developments highlight Leocor’s commitment to capitalizing on the promising copper and gold prospects in the region.
