Leo Lithium Ltd. Announces Director Resignation

Leo Lithium Ltd. announces the resignation of Director Rick Crabb, effective December 4, 2024. Crabb holds 350,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 590,000 options exercisable at $0.763, maturing by October 31, 2025. This transition may draw attention from investors keen on the company’s strategic direction and market performance.

