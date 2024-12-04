News & Insights

Leo Lithium Ltd. Announces Director Resignation

December 04, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Leo Lithium Ltd. announces the resignation of Director Rick Crabb, effective December 4, 2024. Crabb holds 350,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 590,000 options exercisable at $0.763, maturing by October 31, 2025. This transition may draw attention from investors keen on the company’s strategic direction and market performance.

