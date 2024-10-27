LENZ Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For LNZ100 In Presbyopia Trial In China

(RTTNews) - Corxel Pharmaceuticals and LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 JX07001 clinical trial of LNZ100 in patients with presbyopia in China.

In this China Phase 3 safety and efficacy trial, LNZ100 (1.75% aceclidine HCl) achieved the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant three-lines or greater improvement in Best Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (BCDVA) at near, and maintaining their optimal distance visual acuity (i.e., not losing 5 or more letters).

The results indicated that 84% and 69% of participants achieved two-line and three-line improvements in visual acuity at 30 minutes, respectively. At three hours post-treatment, 88% and 74% demonstrated similar improvements, while maintaining their optimal distance visual acuity (defined as not losing five or more letters). Additionally, at 10 hours, 61% and 30% achieved two-line and three-line improvements, respectively.

LNZ100 was well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events observed in the trial.

The company noted that 91% of participants indicated they noticed an improvement in their near vision.

