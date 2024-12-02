Lenumeric Expands IT Services into DR Congo

TEXAF, S.A. (DE:SJ4A) has released an update.

Lenumeric, a French IT and cloud solutions provider, is expanding into the Democratic Republic of Congo by partnering with OADC Texaf – Kinshasa Data Centre. This move aims to meet the rising demand for digital services in the region, supporting local businesses with secure and reliable IT infrastructure. The collaboration is expected to drive economic development and digital transformation in Central Africa.

