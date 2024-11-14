News & Insights

Lenovo Group’s Impressive Growth in FY2024/25

November 14, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY2024/25, with a 22% increase in revenue and a 41% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. The company’s three business segments all saw robust double-digit growth, driven by advancements in AI innovations and strategic global partnerships. Lenovo’s focus on AI and sustainability initiatives has further solidified its position as a leader in the tech industry.

