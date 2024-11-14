Lenovo Group Q2 Profit Increases

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported that its second quarter profit attributable to equity holders increased to $359 million from $249 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 2.78 US cents compared to 1.99 US cents in the prior year. The company stated that its results reflect a clear strategy, operational excellence, ongoing investment in R&D, innovations in hybrid AI, and a strong global footprint.

Revenue for the second quarter grew to $17.85 billion from $14.41 billion in the prior year.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of HK8.5 cents per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024 compared to HK8.0 cents per share paid last year. The interim dividend will be paid on or about Thursday, December 12, 2024. Looking ahead to growth, Lenovo said it will drive continued innovation in hybrid AI to further accelerate growth and profitability increases and is optimistic its current momentum will continue through the rest of the fiscal year.

