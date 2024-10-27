Lendlease’s New Chairman Focuses on Strategic Revamp

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease’s Chairman-elect, John Gillam, has expressed a commitment to enhancing communication with securityholders and executing a refreshed strategy to improve financial performance. The company is making strides towards a $2.8 billion divestment target and a strategic exit from international construction markets, aiming to simplify operations and boost efficiency. Gillam’s leadership will focus on unlocking value for stakeholders while maintaining strong outcomes for customers and investors.

