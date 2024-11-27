Lendlease Global Commercial REIT Holds Fifth AGM

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT recently held its fifth annual general meeting at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, where unitholders were updated on key resolutions. The meeting, led by Chairperson Justin Marco Gabbani, saw active participation from unitholders who were able to submit questions and vote electronically. The AGM also included representatives from the trustee, auditor, and legal advisor, reflecting a comprehensive approach to governance.

For further insights into SG:JYEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.