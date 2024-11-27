News & Insights

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT Holds Fifth AGM

November 27, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (SG:JYEU) has released an update.

Lendlease Global Commercial REIT recently held its fifth annual general meeting at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, where unitholders were updated on key resolutions. The meeting, led by Chairperson Justin Marco Gabbani, saw active participation from unitholders who were able to submit questions and vote electronically. The AGM also included representatives from the trustee, auditor, and legal advisor, reflecting a comprehensive approach to governance.

